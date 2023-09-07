AG files 32 criminal charges against North Bend man accused of illegal hunting

A North Bend is facing dozens of criminal charges following allegations that he illegally baited and hunted several animals over multiple seasons and during closed seasons.

Jason Smith, 29, is facing 32 criminal charges, which includes two felonies, 27 gross misdemeanors and three misdemeanors. The charges stem from Smith’s alleged illegal hunting of 13 animals over two seasons.

According to the Washington Attorney General's Office, Smith allegedly killed bears and elk in 2021 at his home and in 2022, he allegedly baited animals without proper tags, hunted a mother bear with cubs, hunted over the bag limit and went onto private property to get animals without permission.

The AG's Office said Smith posted pictures of his kills to Instagram and had pictures on his phone.

"If convicted, Smith faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine for each of the two felony charges of first-degree unlawful hunting of big game. The 27 gross misdemeanor charges of second-degree unlawful hunting of big game, unlawful black bear hunting and unlawful waste of wildlife each carry a penalty of up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine. Smith faces up to 90 days in jail and a $1,000 fine for three misdemeanor charges of unlawful hunting or retrieving wildlife from private property," the AG's Office wrote.