Alaska pilot accused of sabotage: Passengers file class-action lawsuit

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air following a nearly deadly incident in October, when an off-duty pilot was accused of trying to shut off the engine of a plane mid-flight.

The suit was filed by the Stritmatter Firm on behalf of the 167 people aboard Horizon Air flight 2059 from Everett to San Francisco.

Off-duty Alaska Airlines pilot Joseph Emerson was in the cockpit of the plane, when he is accused of jumping to the controls and trying to turn off the plane's engines. Emerson admitted he was on magic mushrooms and thought he was in a dream when he tried to crash the flight.

Flight crew members reportedly fought off Emerson and regained control of the plane, at which point he reportedly walked to the back of the plane and tried to open the emergency exit door.

The plane was forced to divert and land in Portland, Oregon.

Attorneys are calling for an explanation about how Emerson was allowed in the cockpit while under the influence of drugs and in poor mental health. Off-duty pilots in the cockpit "jump seat" like Emerson may be called upon to handle the flight in cases of emergency.

"The airlines need a wake-up call. We understand that most pilots are heroes every day for safely operating our airliners. But they are not immune from sleeplessness, drinking, drugs, or a mental health crisis. Airlines are charged with the lives of passengers and, by law, have the highest duty of care. Airlines can and should take simple and reasonable steps before each flight to challenge the presumption that every pilot who shows up at the gate is rested, sober, and in the right state of mind to fly," said aviation lawyer Daniel Laurence. "Emerson’s statements while in the air and shortly after his arrest show that had the airlines here done so, he would never have been allowed aboard. Our clients suffered needlessly as a result. Only luck prevented it from becoming a mass disaster."

Attorneys say they want to make sure something like this never happens again. Joseph Emerson is facing more than 150 charges, including 83 counts of attempted murder.