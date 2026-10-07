AMBER Alert issued for child reported missing in Beaverton, OR

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The Brief An AMBER Alert was issued by the Washington State Patrol for missing three-year-old Joshua Ovalles, who was taken from Beaverton, Oregon, on Tuesday, October 6. Authorities suspect 39-year-old Mari Cruz Martinez took Ovalles, posing a credible threat to his safety, and she was last seen driving a white 2022 Mercedes GLB with Oregon license plate MAMIII. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ovalles or Martinez is urged to immediately call 911 or the AMBER Alert tip line.



The Washington State Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for a child reported missing out of Beaverton, Oregon.

According to authorities, three-year-old Joshua Ovalles was taken by 39-year-old Mari Cruz Martinez, on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10:05 a.m., near SW Western Ave in Beaverton.

It is not known where Martinez is taking Ovalles, and authorities have spread the AMBER Alert to nearby regions. WSP believes the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety.

Martinez was driving a white 2022 Mercedes GLB, with Oregon license plate MAMIII. She is described as 5'3", 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ovalles is described as 3'0", 40 lbs, also with brown hair and brown eyes. A picture of Ovalles shows him with medium-length, curly hair.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, or submit a tip to the AMBER Alert tip line at 1-866-5AMBER (1-866-526-2375).

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