AMBER Alert issued for child reported missing in Beaverton, OR
BEAVERTON, Ore. - The Washington State Patrol has issued an AMBER Alert for a child reported missing out of Beaverton, Oregon.
According to authorities, three-year-old Joshua Ovalles was taken by 39-year-old Mari Cruz Martinez, on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at 10:05 a.m., near SW Western Ave in Beaverton.
It is not known where Martinez is taking Ovalles, and authorities have spread the AMBER Alert to nearby regions. WSP believes the disappearance poses a credible threat to their health and safety.
Martinez was driving a white 2022 Mercedes GLB, with Oregon license plate MAMIII. She is described as 5'3", 140 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. Ovalles is described as 3'0", 40 lbs, also with brown hair and brown eyes. A picture of Ovalles shows him with medium-length, curly hair.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately, or submit a tip to the AMBER Alert tip line at 1-866-5AMBER (1-866-526-2375).
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The Source: Information in this story comes from Washington State Patrol.