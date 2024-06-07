Arvada plane crash: 2 adults, 2 juveniles transported to hospital with injuries, police say

article

Several people, including juveniles, were injured after a small plane crashed in front of a Colorado residence Friday morning.

Two adults and two juveniles were transported to a nearby hospital after suffering injuries, according to the Avrada Police Department X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

Injuries on the passengers included burns but investigators did not elaborate on their conditions.

The plane, a 1969 Beechcraft 35, crashed about 15 minutes after taking off from the Centennial Airport which is just south of Denver, FOX 31 reported.

The aircraft struck a fence and a tree at Oberon Road and Balsam Street before crashing into a resident’s front yard.

Witnesses at the scene also said that neighbors helped pull some of the people out of the plane after the crash.

The pilot of the aircraft allegedly called Air Traffic Control before the crash to report that a low oil pressure light was on and asked for priority landing, according to FOX 31.

Moments later, the pilot called once again to report extreme power loss and they were looking for a place to "park." This message was allegedly the last thing that was communicated to the air traffic control tower.

Hazmat crews are at the scene and officials are preparing for a National Transportation Safety Board investigation.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.