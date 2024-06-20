Woman alleges attempted kidnapping in Sammamish neighborhood

A young woman says she narrowly escaped an attempted kidnapping Wednesday morning at Sammamish's Klahanie Park, prompting a police investigation and heightened community vigilance.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous for her safety, recounted the harrowing experience to FOX 13 News. She described how a man followed her for several minutes as she tried to dodge him by hiding behind cars.

"It’s so crazy, I was walking like this, this, this," the 25-year-old described. "‘What is happening, why is he following me?’"

The woman initially stopped at the park for a peaceful moment on a bench under the tall, leafy trees. Her tranquility was shattered when she said she noticed a man sitting across from her, staring intently.

"He sat in that chair, trying to look at me through the slide things. He wouldn’t stop. So creepy. So weird," she recalled.

Feeling uneasy, she got up and walked away, but the man followed closely behind.

"He started walking behind me so fast, too, saying things I didn’t understand because I was so nervous," she said.

This was just the beginning of the unsettling and relentless pursuit.

The young woman says she headed for a busy thoroughfare, hoping that would stop him. As she picked up the pace, he returned to what she recalls was a white unmarked van, hopped in and followed her as she began calling her boyfriend.

Describing the terrifying pursuit, she said, "I was hiding behind the cars like this, and he was trying to follow me and find me."

Frightened for her safety, she looped back to the park, hoping to run into someone. Unfortunately, the alleged stalker was there at every turn, following her every move with precision.

The situation escalated when the man got out of his van just as her boyfriend arrived.

"I felt like that was an attempt on my life. Actually, if my boyfriend hadn’t arrived, that man would have grabbed me because he was getting out of the car when he got there," she said.

After she got into her boyfriend’s car, the van sped off. A nearby resident’s home surveillance captured the van fleeing the scene.

Sammamish Police confirmed that the incident is under investigation. The woman urges everyone, especially parents, to be on high alert and discuss safety measures with their children.

