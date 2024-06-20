Sammamish police investigate possible attempted kidnapping

Sammamish police are investigating a report of a possible attempted kidnapping this week.

According to the King County Sheriff's Office, a woman was approached by an unknown man and he allegedly grabbed her at Klahanie Park before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said the man followed her in a white van, got out and grabbed her.

The victim described the van as a "typical white square" van and without decals. She could not get the license plate as it drove west on Southeast Klahanie Boulevard.

Later that day, another person called 911 to send photos of a white van after reading about the incident in an online neighborhood post.

According to the sheriff's office, the reporting party submitted the photos of the van, which was identified as a U.S. Postal vehicle that was fully marked and was in the neighborhood to deliver mail.

Investigators said the case is open and active.

