Suspects tried to steal ATM at Burien gas station but it was a Bitcoin machine

Workers at a gas station in Burien are cleaning up their store again after it was hit by suspected burglars for the second time in days.

On Wednesday morning, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at the Mobil Gas Station at 12609 Ambaum Boulevard Southwest.

According to investigators, a stolen Kia Sorento backed into the storefront and tried to steal the ATM; instead it was a Bitcoin machine.

The burglary was interrupted by a worker and two cars seen chasing each other by responding deputies, according to deputies.

Due to only having probable cause for burglary, deputies did not pursue.

Deputies said they caught up with the owner who stopped and later discovered the worker who chased the suspect was shot at as the suspects drove away. The worker's car was struck.

No injuries were reported and nothing was taken from the store.

The suspects and the stolen vehicle were not located.

Employees at the store told FOX 13 they just replaced the glass in their storefront from another break-in that happened over the weekend. It's not known if the two incidents are related.