Auburn passes ordinance to ban public camping in parks, city

The City of Auburn has unanimously passed an ordinance that enforces stricter rules on public camping, specifically in parks and city areas.

The ban prohibits overnight camping in Auburn's parks, which will now be closed from dusk to dawn. It also requires individuals be given a 48- to 72-hour notice before being trespassed if no shelter space is available.

People caught camping in a park overnight face a $1,000 fine, trespassing charges and even jail time.

Related article

Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus emphasized that the punishments for public camping are not the city's focus, but instead it's using a Community Court program designed to help individuals with underlying issues.

"Typically, you're not a defendant at that point. You become a participant, and you graduate from Community Court, typically with the judge expecting you to work on finding housing or addressing substance use disorders," said Mayor Backus.

However, some opponents of the ordinance argue it would only add to the issue.

"I think everybody needs to get together and make a good solution other than just fining, because I think the fining is one of those situations where…how are they going to pay the money if they’re staying out here?"

Backus added that jail time will be used sparingly, and only when there are limited options left.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

This beloved coastal community in WA is in a race against nature

WA sues to block Kroger-Albertsons merger over competition, price concerns

What is a furlough? Boeing CFO hints at temporary WA layoffs amid union strike

Seattle's Woodland Park Zoo offering bulk orders of Zoo Doo compost

Toddler shoots 2-year-old sibling in Des Moines, WA

Amazon CEO orders WA employees to return to 5-day in-office work week

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.