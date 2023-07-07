Auburn Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old

article

Police in Auburn are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) sent out an alert at around 8 a.m. on Friday saying Kyle R. Jepsen-Holmes had been reported missing.

He is described as being 5’10", 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or send a tip to the APD at 253-288-7403.

This is a developing story.