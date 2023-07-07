Expand / Collapse search

Auburn Police seek help finding missing 15-year-old

By FOX 13 News Staff
AUBURN, Wash. - Police in Auburn are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

The Auburn Police Department (APD) sent out an alert at around 8 a.m. on Friday saying Kyle R. Jepsen-Holmes had been reported missing

He is described as being 5’10", 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Kyle’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or send a tip to the APD at 253-288-7403.

