Ballard Farmers Market to expand starting Aug. 27

The Ballard Farmers Market is about to get one block longer, expanding access to local produce, businesses and eateries starting Aug. 27.

The extension will continue southeast down Ballard Ave between NW Vernon Pl and 20th Ave NW, adding an extra block to the weekly event space. Despite the expansion, the market will maintain its usual hours and will stay open throughout the year, "rain or shine."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the new extension will be held Aug. 27 at 9 a.m.

(Seattle Farmers Market Community)

Event organizers say the extension promises to:

Increase access to local businesses through added walkways

Offer unique dining experiences at outdoor eateries, sourced from Ballard Market farmers

Maximize park access for community events at Bergen Place and Marvin's Garden

Provide designated ADA access and parking on Vernon Pl between Ballard Ave and Shilshole Ave NW

For more information, visit the Seattle Farmers Market Community website.