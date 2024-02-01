Bellevue carjacking suspect identified, arrested 4 months later

Police have identified and arrested a carjacking suspect who led officers on a dangerous chase through Bellevue back in October.

Around 4 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2023, a Bellevue Police officer on patrol noticed a "suspicious" maroon Chevrolet Tahoe in a parking lot near the corner of NE 20th St. and 148th Ave. NE. A man identified as Jeffrey Thomas Weaver was sleeping in the driver seat, and a check of the license plate revealed the car was reported stolen.

Backup was called, and several officers arrived and slipped spike strips under the car tires. When officers woke the suspect up, Weaver sped off and popped his tires.

Police say Weaver sped the wrong way down SR 520, then carjacked a construction worker's truck, and then later rammed a police cruiser. Weaver reportedly escaped capture shortly after.

Auburn Police arrested Weaver 16 days later for a similar incident—reportedly ramming a police cruiser and trying to carjack another driver. Officers were able to chase Weaver down and arrest him.

During an interview with police, Weaver allegedly referenced the Bellevue incident, and detectives were able to link evidence to him after the interview.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Police search for carjacking suspect who led officers on a dangerous chase in Bellevue

Weaver is a convicted felon and barred from possessing a firearm. He is currently in King County Jail on charges unrelated to the Bellevue incident.

Weaver now faces new charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, attempting to elude, theft of a motor vehicle, second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, and hit-and-run.