Bellevue Police briefly close downtown roads for pro-Palestine protest

Several roads in downtown Bellevue were briefly shut down as pro-Palestine protesters demonstrated on Sunday.

Bellevue Police warned the public of the closed roads beforehand, which included Bellevue Way, Main Street, 100th Avenue and NE 4th Street.

BPD acknowledged the inconvenience the protest caused for local drivers, but said their "goal is to safeguard the constitutionally protected right to peacefully protest while ensuring safety for all and not escalate this situation."

The protest lasted several hours, with demonstrators waving Palestine flags while marching down streets.

All roads in downtown Bellevue are now back open.