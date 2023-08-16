Bellevue Police rescue 15-year-old girl from Maple Valley sex trafficking suspect

Detectives arrested a man on sex trafficking charges at his Maple Valley home earlier this month, and rescued a 15-year-old victim who was allegedly being forced to have sex with his clients.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), on July 1, officers responded to a disturbance near the corner of NE 8th St. and 112th Ave. NE in Bellevue and rescued the 15-year-old girl. During the investigation, detectives learned she was staying with 42-year-old Tony Elridge.

Bellevue Police Department

She told police that Elridge was forcing her to have sex with his clients inside his home, which prosecutors have described as a ‘brothel’ in Maple Valley. Authorities say Elridge is accused of sexually and physically abusing her and profiting from her commercial sex exploitation.

On Aug. 3, BPD officers served a search warrant at Elridge’s home in the 22500 block of SE 218th St. After a three-hour standoff, he was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

Prosecutors charged him with human trafficking, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, rape of a child and three counts of promoting prostitution. He is being held on a $500,000 bail.

Detectives have seized his car, which was allegedly used during the crimes.

According to the BPD, detectives also discovered Elridge is a registered sex offender in Multnomah County, Oregon. He was convicted of promoting prostitution in 2013.

Elridge is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 17.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.