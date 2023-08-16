Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Wenatchee Area
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes, Southwest Interior
Heat Advisory
until WED 11:00 PM PDT, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Everett and vicinity, Olympics, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Heat Advisory
from WED 11:00 PM PDT until THU 11:00 PM PDT, Seattle and vicinity, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Tacoma Area
Air Quality Alert
until FRI 9:00 AM PDT, Chelan County, Okanogan County

Bellevue Police rescue 15-year-old girl from Maple Valley sex trafficking suspect

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Detectives arrested a man on sex trafficking charges at his Maple Valley home earlier this month, and rescued a 15-year-old victim who was allegedly being forced to have sex with his clients.

According to the Bellevue Police Department (BPD), on July 1, officers responded to a disturbance near the corner of NE 8th St. and 112th Ave. NE in Bellevue and rescued the 15-year-old girl. During the investigation, detectives learned she was staying with 42-year-old Tony Elridge.

Bellevue Police Department

She told police that Elridge was forcing her to have sex with his clients inside his home, which prosecutors have described as a ‘brothel’ in Maple Valley. Authorities say Elridge is accused of sexually and physically abusing her and profiting from her commercial sex exploitation.

On Aug. 3, BPD officers served a search warrant at Elridge’s home in the 22500 block of SE 218th St. After a three-hour standoff, he was arrested and booked into the King County Jail.

Prosecutors charged him with human trafficking, promoting commercial sexual abuse of a minor, rape of a child and three counts of promoting prostitution. He is being held on a $500,000 bail.

Detectives have seized his car, which was allegedly used during the crimes. 

According to the BPD, detectives also discovered Elridge is a registered sex offender in Multnomah County, Oregon. He was convicted of promoting prostitution in 2013.

Elridge is scheduled for arraignment on Aug. 17.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.