Biden reacts to son Hunter's guilty verdict in gun trial

President Biden said he was "proud" of his son Tuesday, moments after Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury of three counts related to his purchase of a firearm in 2018.

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden said in a statement.

"So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery. As I also said last week, I will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal," he continued.

He added: "Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support. Nothing will ever change that."

Jurors found Hunter guilty of lying to a federally licensed gun dealer, making a false claim on the application by saying he was not a drug user and illegally having the gun for 11 days.

Hunter reportedly stared straight ahead and showed little emotion as the verdict was read.

The verdict was reached after about three hours of deliberation and was read inside a federal courthouse, where cameras are not allowed.

Later on Tuesday, Hunter Biden released a statement saying he was grateful for support from his family and friends but "disappointed" by the conviction.

Biden rules out pardon for son Hunter

Last week, President Biden ruled out pardoning his son if he was convicted on charges in the gun trial.

In an interview with ABC News' David Muir in Normandy, France, Biden was asked whether he would accept the results of the federal trial underway in Delaware, and he replied "yes."

When asked whether he would rule out pardoning Hunter if convicted, Biden also answered "yes."

Hunter faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison, but it's unclear how long of a sentence he'll get. That's up to Judge Maryellen Noreika, who will consider that Hunter Biden is a first-time offender.

Judge Noreika noted that sentencing typically is 120 days out, but no sentencing date was set after the verdict was read.

Biden is also facing a separate trial in California in September on charges of failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

Like the gun trial, that case would have been resolved through a deal with prosecutors last July that ultimately collapsed.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. The Associated Press contributed.