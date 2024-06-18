Map: Where the largest concerts in the US have taken place
Country music superstar George Strait made history at his show in College Station, Texas June 15.
Texas A&M said 110,905 people showed up for the concert at Kyle Field.
That broke a record for a ticketed U.S. concert that was set by the Grateful Dead in 1977 when 107,019 fans attended their show at Raceway Park in New Jersey, according to Billboard.
Here’s a look at the most attended concerts in the U.S. over the years and where they happened:
Biggest concerts in the U.S.
Here are some of the most attended ticketed concerts in the U.S.
U2 and Garth Brooks have several other shows on the list not mentioned.
- George Strait, 2024, Kyle Field in Texas - 110,905 people
- Grateful Dead, 1977, Raceway Park in New Jersey - 107,019 people
- George Strait, 2014, AT&T Stadium in Texas - 104,793 people
- Garth Brooks, 2022, Tiger Stadium in Louisiana - 102,000 people
- U2, 2009, Rose Bowl in California - 97,014 people
- Pink Floyd, 1994, Ohio Stadium in Ohio - 75,250 people
- Backstreet Boys, 2000, Georgia Dome in Georgia - 73,337
