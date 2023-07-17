Expand / Collapse search

Officers rescue black bear cub found in ditch after being hit by car in Bellevue

By FOX 13 News Staff
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police officers helped rescue a black bear cub from a ditch after a single-car crash Sunday. 

The collision happened at 4 p.m. on Coal Creek Pkwy and Newcastle commons. 

The cub suffered a broken leg and was transported by wildlife officers to PAWS Wildlife sanctuary. 

Officers named the bear Cole, and with no other injuries, they expect Cole to be just fine.