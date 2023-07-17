Officers rescue black bear cub found in ditch after being hit by car in Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police officers helped rescue a black bear cub from a ditch after a single-car crash Sunday.
The collision happened at 4 p.m. on Coal Creek Pkwy and Newcastle commons.
The cub suffered a broken leg and was transported by wildlife officers to PAWS Wildlife sanctuary.
Officers named the bear Cole, and with no other injuries, they expect Cole to be just fine.