Blue Canyon Fire: Level 2 'be ready' evacs issued for wildfire near Lake Whatcom

Level 2 ‘be ready’ evacuations have been issued for a wildfire burning near Lake Whatcom.

Officials say people living near Blue Canyon Rd are being asked to prepare to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

The wildfire is believed to have been sparked by lightning Monday night.

It is currently burning near the southeast corner of the lake, and the extent of the fire is not yet known.

According to the City of Bellingham, Blue Canyon Rd is closed at South Bay Dr and Park Rd, Hertz Trail is closed, the Bloedel Donovan boat launch is closed, and all boating and drone traffic is suspended while firefighting aircraft do water scoops from the lake.