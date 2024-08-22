Bob Ferguson pulls out of 2024 gubernatorial debate with Dave Reichert

The 2024 Washington gubernatorial debate between Bob Ferguson and Dave Reichert has been canceled after Ferguson withdrew from the event.

The Washington State Debate Coalition (WSDC) says it canceled its October 11 debate in Ellensburg after the Democratic candidate pulled out.

According to WSDC, they were in contact with the top two vote getters in the wake of the Aug. 6 primary results, and a note was sent to Ferguson and Reichert on August 21 regarding the debate.

On August 22, the WSDC said "the Ferguson campaign rebuffed these requests and has formally withdrawn from the WSDC debate."

"To say that I’m disappointed by this outcome would be an understatement," said Seattle CityClub Executive Director Alicia Crank. "In the end, it’s really Washington voters who will be most impacted by this decision. This debate has been carefully developed to provide a neutral, centrally-located venue for the candidates to share their views on the issues that matter most to voters. Debates are a vital part of our civic fabric, providing both candidates with an equal opportunity to share detailed perspectives about policy issues."

The WSDC said it has been in constant communication with the campaigns and state party leaders about the October 11 event.

The coalition adds that The Spokesman-Review across the state is dealing with similar issues.

"When the amount of disinformation we now see is combined with a lack of meaningful access to candidates and their views, it’s no wonder people are more and more confused about the important decisions they are making when they vote," said Spokesman-Review Editor Rob Curley. "Public debates held by multiple organizations working together, and whose only commonality is to make sure voters get the information they deserve, are an invaluable community service. Debates with real audience participation are how voters hear more than just the soundbites, and instead get to see how candidates really are when they aren’t just posting their talking points on social media. These sort of debates are an essential part of a healthy democracy, and it is beyond disappointing that some candidates prefer their own echo chambers to actual community dialogue."

Future WSDC debates include the Seattle City Council on Sept. 18, Attorney General on Sept. 19, and OSPI on Sept. 26.

FOX 13 Seattle has reached out to Bob Ferguson's campaign for comment.

