Body cam video shows police, firefighters pulling unconscious driver from burning car

Newly released body cam footage shows first responders in Algona pull an unconscious driver and passenger from a burning car.

Over the weekend, Algona Police and Valley Fire crews responded to calls of a car on fire on the roadway along West Valley Highway.

The car crashed into a ditch before it caught fire.

Officers and Valley Fire rush forward to break the windows of the car to get the occupants out.

Both people inside received first aid at the scene before they were taken to a hospital.

The driver of the car is being investigated for suspected DUI.

Algona is in unincorporated King County, south of Auburn.