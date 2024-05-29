Boeing firefighters reach tentative agreement with company

After more than a month of negotiations, the firefighters at Boeing may have reached a deal with the company.

On Tuesday, Boeing and the IAFF Firefighters reached a tentative agreement that would end the lockout and meet the needs of the firefighters and the company.

Boeing and the Firefighter’s Union Rep released the following statement:

"After new talks this week, Boeing and IAFF Local I-66 are pleased to share that we have come to a tentative agreement that would end the lockout and months of negotiations. This tentative agreement addresses the needs of our firefighters and the company, and the representatives of Boing and the IAFF encourage the members of Local I-66 to vote yes. We look forward to working together productively."

Negotiations for pay increases, better career progression and safety concerns have been ongoing since mid-February.

On May 4, Boeing locked out its 125 firefighters and emergency medical workers after an agreement with IAFF Local I-66 was not reached.

A major sticking point was Boeing’s demand to make firefighters wait 19 years to hit the top pay scale, up from 14 years.

The union is proposing five years.

Through the course of negotiations, each side has accused the other of bad-faith negotiating.

People from President Joe Biden to local lawmakers have been encouraging Boeing and the firefighters to negotiate in good faith.

President Biden tweeted earlier this month that "collective bargaining is a right that helps employers and employees."

Biden went on to say, "I’m concerned by reports that Boeing locked out IAFF I-66 members. I encourage folks to return to the table to secure a deal that benefits Boeing and gets these firefighters the pay and benefits they deserve."

Now that a tentative agreement has been made, they are expected to vote on it on Wednesday, and the results will be made public by Thursday afternoon.

If passed, the firefighters will return to work on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

