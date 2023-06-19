Expand / Collapse search

Teen in critical condition following shooting at bus stop in Tukwila

Crime and Public Safety
FOX 13 Seattle

Police are investigating after a teen boy was shot at a bus stop outside Foster High School in Tukwila.

TUWKILA, Wsh. - Police are looking for the person who shot a boy at a bus stop in Tukwila Sunday afternoon.

It happened on the corner of 42nd Ave S and S 144th St. around 4:30 p.m.

Police say an argument broke out between the shooter and the boy before bullets were fired and they do not believe this was a random shooting.

The victim was sent to Harborview Medical in critical condition.

Police have not said if a shooter is in custody but they are asking anyone with more information on this shooting reach out to them  about this incident, please email us at tips@tukwilawa.gov or call us at 206-241-2121.


 