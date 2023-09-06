Bremerton considers ban on unauthorized camping

Another local community in Western Washington is wrestling over criminalizing some homeless encampments. Bremerton City Council will meet to potentially vote on an ordinance that would ban camping in public spaces.

There is a visible increase of people experiencing homelessness in Bremerton.

"There’s no shelter space. So, that’s why they’re more obvious in the street," said longtime advocate Kimmy Siebens. "The people have to go somewhere. They physically have to stand and sleep somewhere. And so that’s why you see all of the tents out here and all of the people who have many needs."

Siebens is involved with several organizations supporting people who are experiencing homelessness. She is part of Rock the Block, a group of nonprofits collaborating to provide resources, from portable bathrooms, to food, socks and other necessities.

RELATED: Looking at Washington's ongoing efforts to clear highway encampments, 1 year later

"I started this 17 years ago as a nurse. I meet people in their worst possible situation in their life and many people that I work with are unhoused," said Siebens.

The people Siebens helps may soon have to find another place to go. Bremerton City Council has been meeting throughout the summer to update municipal code on unauthorized camping. Council could possibly vote on the ordinance Sept. 6.

If passed, the new ordinance would ban camping in parks, on city-owned properties and on public right-of-ways like sidewalks and streets when shelter space is available.

"What it doesn’t prohibit, when there is not available shelter space, is essentially city-owned properties that are undeveloped. So, if there is a plot of land in the city that’s owned by the city that doesn’t have a building on it, when there is no shelter space folks could camp there," said Jeff Coughlin, Bremerton City Council president.

"The language makes it inequitable and unconstitutional because there are certain people who cannot access a shelter. And therefore, when they are sitting on the street and told to go to the shelter, there’s many reasons a shelter won’t let you in," said Siebens.

Coughlin, representing District 3, said updating the existing ordinance is one small factor in addressing the complex issue of homelessness. He said the city recognizes a lack of available shelter space and affordable housing contributes to the problem.

"The difficulty is Bremerton is the poorest city in Kitsap County. We are the location of the majority of people experiencing homelessness. We are 17% of the county’s population and about 60% of those experiencing homelessness in the county are in Bremerton. So, we as a city are trying to do everything that we can to provide the resources that people need. But Bremerton can’t do it alone, no city can. We really need partnership at the state level and federal level to get these resources," said Coughlin.

The council president said the mayor Greg Wheeler would also present at the council meeting—requesting a misdemeanor charge for those who violate the camping ordinance, if it’s approved.

"Tonight at the meeting, given the mayor’s really recent request, we may just decide to take public comment and have one more study session next week to discuss the mayor’s request and any extra public comment. And show the work we’ve been doing and make sure folk’s understand what the ordinance is. And then, possibly, bring it back for a vote two weeks from now," said Coughlin.

A livestream of the Sept. 6 meeting is available online. It starts at 5 p.m.