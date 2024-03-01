Expand / Collapse search

Brinks security guard robbed at Irving ATM, pants removed at gunpoint

By FOX 4 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:53PM
Texas
FOX 4

Brinks security guard robbed, pants stolen in Irving

Video from the incident shows the suspect pointing a gun at the security guard and taking off his pants while he lays on the ground next to the open ATM. (Video via Instagram/edendeviaje)

IRVING, Texas - A Brinks security guard was robbed at gunpoint in Irving on Friday morning.

The incident happened outside a Chase Bank ATM on Belt Line Road at around 9:45 a.m. 

Video from the incident shows the suspect pointing a gun at the security guard while he lays on the ground next to the open ATM.

The suspect then takes the security guard's pants off, so he would be able to escape, according to police.

Image 1 of 4

(Source: Irving Police)

Photos from the ATM show the suspect wearing a hat, sunglasses and gaiter covering his face.

It then shows him getting into a black Malibu with a bag.

Irving PD says the suspect escaped with a large sum of money, but did not say how much.

Suspects arrested after stealing $300,000+ from ATM, leading officers on chase in stolen car, police say

Investigators are asking for the public's help identifying the suspect.