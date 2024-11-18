Bristol Bay Salmon Week kicks off in Seattle

Seafood lovers get a chance to try wild-caught sockeye salmon at 50 participating Seattle restaurants as part of Bristol Bay Salmon Week.

From Nov. 18-23, Seattle-area restaurants will feature special dishes spotlighting Bristol Bay sockeye. Keep reading for a full list of participating restaurants.

Bristol Bay, located in southwest Alaska, is home to the world’s most abundant wild sockeye salmon fishery, contributing more than half of the global sockeye supply. This year, the fishery saw a healthy return of more than 50 million fish, with more than 30 million of them hand-harvested by local fishermen.

The fishery supports more than 10,000 jobs and generates a billion-dollar annual economy, while also sustaining the region’s Alaska Native communities and their millennia-old traditions.

"Bristol Bay Salmon Week gives us the opportunity to showcase these exceptional fish that help feed the world," said Lilani Dunn, executive director of BBRSDA. "It also serves as a vital platform to underscore the need for lasting protections for Bristol Bay against threats like the proposed Pebble Mine. I encourage Washingtonians to visit our partner restaurants, discover the story of Bristol Bay, and savor the exquisite flavor of wild sockeye."

To learn more about Bristol Bay Salmon Week, visit the organization's website.

What Seattle restaurants are participating in Bristol Bay Salmon Week?