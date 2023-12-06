Expand / Collapse search
Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears has leg amputated after infection

By Tracy Wright and Larry Fink
Published 
Entertainment
FOX News
987fe29c- article

Getty Images

Jamie Spears, Britney Spears' father, had his leg amputated after suffering an infection, Fox News Digital confirmed.

It is unclear the extent of Jamie's medical diagnosis.

Fox News Digital contacted both Jamie and Britney for comment.

PARIS HILTON'S WILD NIGHTS WITH BRITNEY SPEARS AN DLINDSAY LOHAN: ‘THE HOLY TRINITY’

Spears gave insight into her life as one of the most coveted pop stars of all time in her memoir, "The Woman in Me," which was released in October. 

BRITNEY SPEARS, LINDSAY LOHAN, ZACHERY TY BRYAN: CHILD STARS WHO WENT FROM HOLLYWOOD TO HANDCUFFS

She detailed growing up as a child actress, suffering a brutal break-up with ex Justin Timberlake and the controversial conservatorship, when her father controlled her personal and financial matters for 13 years.

The court-order successfully ended on Nov. 12, 2021.

In addition to being estranged from her father, Britney's relationship with her mother Lynne has been strained. In May, she wrote on Instagram that her mother showed up at her door after three years,, and despite not being able to communicate in "an extremely long time," she was hopeful that "time heals all wounds."

The "Piece of Me" singer is celebrating her freedom now, too. She is in the process of divorcing estranged husband Sam Asghari months after he filed for divorce. 

Prior to her marriage with Asghari, Spears was married to Kevin Federline. The former couple walked down the aisle in October 2004 after dating for nearly 10 months. 

During their three-year relationship, they had sons Jayden James and Sean Preston. Their divorce was finalized in July 2007.

The boys were noticeably absent from her intimate backyard nuptials to Asghari, which included the likes of Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore.

At the time, Federline's attorney said that Kevin and the boys were "really happy for Britney" and wished the couple "the best for their future moving forward." 

