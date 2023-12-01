Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 4:00 AM PST, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes, West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes, West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes
7
Beach Hazard Statement
from SAT 4:00 AM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, South Washington Coast
Flood Watch
until TUE 4:00 PM PST, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SAT 4:00 PM PST, Olympics, Wenatchee Area
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Western Whatcom County, Western Skagit County, Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Strait of Juan De Fuca, North Coast, Central Coast
Wind Advisory
from FRI 11:00 PM PST until SAT 6:00 AM PST, Seattle and vicinity, Everett and vicinity, East Puget Sound Lowlands, Bellevue and Vicinity, Seattle and vicinity, Bremerton and vicinity, Tacoma Area, Hood Canal Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca, Southwest Interior
Flood Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until THU 4:00 AM PST, Clallam County, Grays Harbor County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County

Building evacuated, multiple people recovering after hazmat incident in Ballard

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 Seattle

SEATTLE - A building was evacuated, and multiple people are recovering after a hazmat situation unfolded inside an athletic club in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood Friday afternoon.

At around 2:00 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to Olympic Athletic Club in the 5300 block of Leary Ave. NW after several people reported being exposed to hydrochloric acid.

When crews arrived, they evacuated the building as a safety precaution and evaluated multiple patients at the scene. Two women were treated for inhalation, and one agreed to be transported to a nearby hospital.

When crews entered the building, they were able to determine that there was a hydrochloric acid spill, which is often used to clean swimming pools.

Featured

19-year-old charged with assault after shooting in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood
article

19-year-old charged with assault after shooting in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood

A 19-year-old man is charged with assault after a man was seriously injured in a shooting near Ballard High School in Seattle.

About 40 minutes after arriving, SFD crews contained the substance and determined the building’s air quality was safe for people to return inside.