Building evacuated, multiple people recovering after hazmat incident in Ballard

A building was evacuated, and multiple people are recovering after a hazmat situation unfolded inside an athletic club in Seattle’s Ballard neighborhood Friday afternoon.

At around 2:00 p.m., the Seattle Fire Department (SFD) responded to Olympic Athletic Club in the 5300 block of Leary Ave. NW after several people reported being exposed to hydrochloric acid.

When crews arrived, they evacuated the building as a safety precaution and evaluated multiple patients at the scene. Two women were treated for inhalation, and one agreed to be transported to a nearby hospital.

When crews entered the building, they were able to determine that there was a hydrochloric acid spill, which is often used to clean swimming pools.

About 40 minutes after arriving, SFD crews contained the substance and determined the building’s air quality was safe for people to return inside.