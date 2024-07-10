Crews battle fire at elementary school in Burien

More than 50 fire personnel battled a two-alarm fire at a Burien elementary school on Wednesday morning.

Crews responded before midnight to Southern Heights Elementary school on 14th Avenue South before midnight.

Fire officials said the fire happened on the roof of the school's gym, and it did not spread.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said the fire caused smoke to linger in the area, and anyone who lives nearby is recommended to shut their windows and limit their exposure to the smoke.

The cause and how the fire started is not known and remains under investigation.

King County Fire District's Battalion Chief Joe Kupferling said arson is suspected.

A spokesperson with Highline Public Schools told FOX 13 that there are no active programs in the building for summer school, which shouldn't disrupt anything for students.

This is a developing story, and will be updated.

