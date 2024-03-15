Burlington apartment building left 'roofless' after mistaken removal

On March 13, an unexpected event at the Parkwood Apartments in Burlington, off East Rio Vista and Filbert Lane, left one apartment building without part of its roof and many tenants shaking their heads.

The on-site manager noticed the incident around 3 p.m. In a state of confusion, she reached out to the building's owner, expecting an urgent discussion about necessary repairs. However, the owner expressed equal surprise, stating that the roof had recently been repaired back in 2016. This left both parties puzzled as to why any work was being done on the roof.

Surveillance footage shows the missing roof at the Parkwood Apartments in Burlington, Wash., on March 13, 2024. (Courtesy of the Skagit Breaking Facebook page)

A call was placed by the on-site manager to the authorities, reporting that individuals had taken it upon themselves to remove the roofing from one of the apartment buildings.

Surveillance footage shows a person in an orange construction-type coat at the scene of the missing roof at the Parkwood Apartments in Burlington, Wash., on March 13, 2024. (Courtesy of the Skagit Breaking Facebook page)

Eyewitnesses recounted the peculiar scene in a Facebook post.

A roofing truck had arrived at the premises, accompanied by workers equipped with ladders. Without hesitation, they began dismantling the roof, disposing of the materials, but leaving behind their tarps much to the shock of the on-site manager and residents.

Surveillance footage shows a van with a ladder on its roof driving away from the scene of the missing roof at the Parkwood Apartments in Burlington, Wash., on March 13, 2024. (Courtesy of the Skagit Breaking Facebook page)

The mystery further deepens as the company responsible for the unauthorized removal has yet to come forward with an explanation. Despite the significant disruption caused by their actions, there has been no acknowledgment or clarification of what happened from anyone.

Fortunately, the Parkwood Apartments have surveillance footage capturing the entire incident. The on-site manager hopes that community members might recognize one of the workers from the footage, shedding light on this bizarre occurrence.

Surveillance footage shows a man looking at the missing roof at the Parkwood Apartments in Burlington, Wash., on March 13, 2024. (Courtesy of the Skagit Breaking Facebook page)

MORE NEWS:

Boeing lawsuit: Seatbelt saved passenger sitting next to door plug blowout

FEMA's National Risk Index overlooks Washington's major disaster threat

New app can warn drivers of approaching high-speed police pursuits

Residents of the Parkwood Apartments in Skagit County are left grappling with questions, not only about the missing roof but also about the actions of the unidentified company. As the investigation continues, the community waits for answers and remains vigilant for any clues that might help solve this peculiar case of mistaken roof removal.