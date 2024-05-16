'Caged in like animals': King County sets up fencing around homeless encampment in Burien

King County has set up fencing around dozens of tents at 6th Avenue SW and SW 149th Street in Burien.

The encampment is adjacent to the Burien Courthouse parking lot. Campers say they were ordered to move from parts of the lot on Wednesday before fencing went up Thursday morning.

"It looks like what they would use to corral some animals," said Michael Collins.

Collins says he's been living in the encampment for several months and describes the fencing as "absurd."

A spokesperson on behalf of the King County Facilities Management Division Director sent FOX 13 this statement:

"The fencing is to ensure the parking lot at Burien District Court continues to be available and open for court purposes. We are not using the fencing to establish or define a tent camping area, or control the tent camping that is present on the site."

Fencing goes beyond the parking lot and surrounds the entire encampment.

"It's like they're caging us in-- like we're a danger maybe," said Collins. "It's kind of like a jail. Caged in like animals."

Currently, there's no estimate on when or if this fencing will come down.

