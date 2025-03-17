Cat food distributed in WA recalled due to potential bird flu contamination

Dozens of boxes of cat food that were distributed in Washington are being recalled due to possible contamination with H5N1, also known as bird flu.

Savage Pet of El Cajon, California, is recalling 66 Large Chicken Boxes (84 oz.) and 74 Small Chicken Boxes (21 oz.) with the lot code and best-by date of 11152026.

The recalled Savage Cat Food products were distributed to retailers in California, Colorado, New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington.

Health risks for cats and humans

Why you should care:

Cat owners who fed their pets the recalled products should monitor for symptoms of bird flu, including:

Fever, lethargy, and low appetite

Reddened or inflamed eyes, nasal and eye discharge

Breathing difficulties

Neurological symptoms such as tremors, seizures, stiff movements, lack of coordination, or blindness

People handling raw pet food should take precautions, as humans can become infected if the live virus enters the eyes, nose, or mouth. Individuals who handled the recalled product should watch for symptoms including:

Eye redness or irritation (conjunctivitis), cough, sore throat, sneezing, or runny nose

Muscle aches, fatigue, fever, and breathing difficulties

Seizures, rash, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting

Anyone experiencing these symptoms after handling the product should contact a healthcare provider and local health department immediately.

Testing and recall details

In Feb. 2025, Savage Pet was notified of a cat in Colorado that contracted and recovered from H5N1. Sealed packets of Savage Cat Food tested "non-negative" for H5N1 using PCR testing at Colorado State University. The product was sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) in Ames, Iowa, for virus isolation testing.

On March 6, 2025, NVSL confirmed the virus was negative in the initial batch. However, on March 13, 2025, Savage Pet was informed of a second case in New York involving a kitten that consumed lot 11152026 and tested positive for avian flu. Further testing is ongoing.

To ensure safety, Savage Pet has upgraded the market withdrawal to a full recall.

Consumer Guidance

The affected product, distributed in November 2024, comes in cardboard boxes containing individual plastic packets. The lot code/best-by date (11152026) is stamped on the bottom of the box and on each packet.

Consumers should not feed the recalled product to pets or other animals, nor should they sell or donate it. Those who purchased this lot should return it to their retailer for proper destruction and a full refund.

The Source: Information in this story is from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

