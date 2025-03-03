2 indoor cats contract bird flu in WA

The Brief Washington state officials report some indoor cats have tested positive for bird flu. The WSDA has tips for keeping your pets safe as the virus spreads, primarily to common cat food sources.



As the bird flu continues to spread, causing skyrocketing egg prices across the country, new reports reveal some house cats in Washington have now tested positive for the virus.

Washington State Department of Agriculture issued a pet health alert on Monday after two confirmed cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in indoor cats.

The organization pointed to three tips for preventing your cats having the same infection:

What you can do:

They recommend the following measures for pet safety:

Check your pet food.

Watch for symptoms in your pets, including lethargy, respiratory issues, or loss of appetite.

Report any suspected illness to your veterinarian immediately.

Dig deeper:

In late 2024, FOX 13 reported the bird flu killed 20 exotic and big cats at a Washington sanctuary.

The Source: Information for this report comes from the Washington State Department of Agriculture.

