Celebrating Cinco de Mayo and its history

Many people will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo today with food and drinks, but cultural leaders are holding events this weekend to remind people of the history behind the holiday.

El Centro De La Raza in Seattle is preparing for their annual Cinco de Mayo celebration with performances, folklore, pop-up markets and a packed crowd. It’s expected to be the largest since the pandemic.

"Rain or shine, no matter what, the show must go on," said Veronica Gallardo, the property manager of El Centro De La Raza.

Gallardo said last year, around 618 people attended and her estimate of people showing up this year is around 800 to 1,000.

But while many celebrate the holiday, they may not know what it represents.

"It’s a very significant celebration because for Mexican-Americans it is a day we remember. It’s not a superficial holiday where we eat tacos or wear sombreros," said Hilda Magaña, the El Centro De La Raza child development center director. "It’s basically the battle of Puebla where the Mexican people won the battle of Puebla in 1862."

That victory by a smaller Mexican force over a larger, more well-equipped French Army was an inspiration for the cause of Mexican Independence and this weekend’s celebration isn’t just about recognizing the history of the battle, it’s about honoring the struggle of the community and the people.

"The Chicanos of the 60s and 70s of the Civil Rights movement-- they took this battle and they identified with this underdog story," said Gallardo. "And that’s why the Cinco de Mayo kind of identifies with a lot of the social justice issues that we work with and that’s why it’s such an important piece of the history here."

Even today, with Latinos making up 13% of the state’s population, they still face several challenges, including poverty, education disparities, and healthcare equity. El Centro De La Raza aims to provide access and representation to the underserved and overlooked and this weekend, they will help display all the beauty, talent, and folklore from the Latino community on their stage.