Certain cabins, restrooms at Camano Island state park closed until further notice

Starting Feb. 26, cabins and restrooms in the lower area at Cama Beach State Park on Camano Island will be closed until further notice due to a partial septic system failure.

Washington State Parks says day-use in that area will remain open, but restrooms will only be available in other parts of the park.

The repairs to the septic system are "extensive" and "complex."

Reservations in those areas will be refunded in full.

It's possible that other parts of the park could be closed as needed.