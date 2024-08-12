Deputies: Man shot, then driven to WA hardware store

Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot at a Chelan County hardware store on Saturday.

Authorities were called to reports of a person with gunshot injuries at the Plain Hardware Store in Plain, Washington — just southeast of Lake Wenatchee.

When they arrived, they met a 55-year-old man who appeared to have a single gunshot wound that penetrated both of his legs.

According to the sheriff's office, the man suffered the gunshot injury and then was driven to the hardware store by a woman.

Neither the victim nor the woman were forthcoming in telling deputies what happened. Authorities are still working to figure out where the shooting occurred, what led up to it and why the victim was taken to the hardware store instead of the hospital.

An ambulance arrived on scene and transported the man to Central Washington Hospital.

