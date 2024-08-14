article

Chick-fil-A has announced the return of its Banana Pudding Milkshake, a fan favorite that has been absent from the menu for 13 years.

The nostalgic dessert is making its way back to locations nationwide, offering a sweet twist on the classic Southern treat.

Originally debuted in 2011, the Banana Pudding Milkshake quickly became a seasonal staple, known for its blend of Chick-fil-A's Icedream® dessert, real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles. The milkshake is topped with whipped cream and a cherry, providing a refreshing option for those seeking a cool treat during the warmer months.

In addition to the Banana Pudding Milkshake, Chick-fil-A is also introducing a new menu item: the Banana Frosted Coffee. This drink combines cold-brewed coffee with the brand’s signature Icedream®, bananas, and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, offering a unique take on the restaurant chain's popular frosted beverages.

"Every decision we make regarding our menu is extremely intentional," said Allison Duncan, director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A. "We’re thrilled to be able to bring back two of our most popular picks this season!"

Customers interested in trying these seasonal offerings are encouraged to check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to confirm availability for dine-in, pick-up or delivery.

