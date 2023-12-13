Child finds jar of cocaine on Auburn school playground, district says

article

Auburn Police are investigating after cocaine was found on an elementary school playground the last week of November.

According to a letter sent to parents, a student out on the playground found a glass jar containing white powder. Auburn Public Schools confirmed a student tasted the powder, which police later determined was cocaine.

It is not known how the jar ended up on the playground.

The school district confirmed the student who tasted the cocaine is okay, and says it is a "great time" to remind your children to never eat, drink or inhale something unless it comes from a trusted adult.

Staff agreed to talk with students about the district's "See something, say something" protocol about anything that makes them feel uncomfortable.