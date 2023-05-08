Children’s bunk beds recalled over fall, impact hazards

article

Walker Edison Furniture is recalling its twin bunk beds due to the beds being able to break while in use, posing fall and impact hazards.

The recall affects about 121,000 units online at Walmart.com, HomeDepot.com, Amazon.com, Overstock.com and Wayfair.com from February 2010 through February 2022 for between $206 and $389.

The company said so far it has received 14 reports of incidents of the bunk beds slats breaking. One report included minor injuries.

The company says owners should immediately stop using the beds and contact the company to receive a free repair kit consisting of 12 wooden slats and new instructions.

Walker Edison Furniture can be reached toll-free at 877-203-2917 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MT Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. MT on Friday, email at recall@walkeredison.com.

