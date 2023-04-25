City of Edmonds focuses on public safety amid police officer shortages

The city of Edmonds mayor and police department publicly addressed the recent violence in the community, saying Edmonds is safe but also offering tough words to criminals.

Their remarks came three days after two teens were shot at in a drive-by shooting. A 13-year-old boy was wounded and a 14-year-old boy was able to escape any kind of injury, but is shaken up. It's unclear what led up to the shooting and the incident is under investigation.

"I have a message for those of you who think you can come to our town to harm our children," said mayor Mike Nelson. ."We will hunt you down and we will bring you to justice. If you think you can come to our city to commit violence using deadly force, I promise you, you will be met with deadly force from our officers."

However, Edmonds, like many cities across Puget Sound, is struggling to staff their police force.

"Edmonds is safe. I assure you that the professionalism of your staff that goes in 24 hours a day, seven days a week, shows up without fail," said commander Josh McClure with Edmonds Police. "We’re short staff like everybody else, but we’re also dedicated professionals."

The issue for the city of Edmonds isn't necessarily a lack of people who want to join, but rather having a limited number of programs available to train new officers.

Classrooms are full statewide, but Edmonds Police Chief Michelle Bennett said there’s money in the budget and support from the governor’s administration to open new police academies.

One is scheduled to open in Pasco next month.

Bennett is hopeful that additional academies will open in Skagit County.

In the meantime, Edmonds Police officers are still looking for the shooters and the vehicle they were driving. The vehicle is described to be a 2000–2007 white Chevrolet Colorado 4-door with custom black and silver rims, a hardshell white truck bed cover and a white decal on the windshield, and tinted rear windows.

Contact Edmonds Police if you have any information.

Tips on the incident or suspect should be submitted to the Edmonds Police non-emergency line at (425) 407-3999 or policetips@edmondswa.gov.