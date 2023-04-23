Teen injured in drive-by shooting in Edmonds, police investigating

A 13-year-old boy was injured, and another 14-year-old boy shaken up, after a drive-by shooting in Edmonds on Saturday.

According to Edmonds Police, a white truck passed by 208th St SW and 76th Ave W around 6:45 p.m. and a suspect in the passenger seat opened fire on two teens. One of the kids was hit by gunfire, as well as some nearby apartment buildings.

The suspect truck sped off, and several people called 911 to report the shooting.

Authorities say the 13-year-old boy was hit in the pelvis and quickly taken to the hospital for treatment. The 14-year-old boy with him escaped during the shooting.

(Edmonds Police)

Evidence collected by officers suggests that two guns were used in the shooting.

Witness accounts describe the suspect as a man wearing a black hoodie, black sweats and a mask. The suspect vehicle is described as a 2000–2007 white Chevrolet Colorado 4-door with custom black and silver rims, a hardshell white truck bed cover and a white decal on the windshield, and tinted rear windows.

Anyone who sees the suspect vehicle is urged to not approach it and instead call 911 immediately.

Otherwise, tips on the incident or suspect should be submitted to the Edmonds Police non-emergency line at (425) 407-3999 or policetips@edmondswa.gov.