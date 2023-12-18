Coast Guard suspends search for kayaker missing near Edmonds since Sunday

The Coast Guard has suspended its search for a kayaker who went missing in the late morning hours of Dec. 17 off of Edmonds.

The search was suspended at 9 a.m. the following day.

According to the Coast Guard, a man in his 50s went kayaking Sunday, but he was nowhere to be seen. His kayak was found adrift southwest of Edmonds with his car keys inside. The keys matched a car that was left near an Edmonds park.

Crews searched for 20 hours and covered 97 square miles of water and traveled 380 track-line miles, according to the Coast Guard. Multiple air and marine units responded.

It's unclear what the man was wearing when he went missing.

This is a developing story.