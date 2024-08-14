Controversial Seattle exhibit moves forward despite backlash

Seattle's 'Confronting Hate Together' exhibit moves forward despite backlash
SEATTLE - A controversial exhibit intended to highlight the struggles of Black, Asian and Jewish communities in Seattle is expected to open to the public next month.
A press release from the Washington State Jewish Historical Society says it will no longer present the Confronting Hate Together (CHT) exhibit with original co-creators the Black Heritage Society of Washington State and the Wing Luke Museum, but will instead partner with the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle to host a special event next month to show the exhibit to "the Jewish community alongside our friends and allies."
The original CHT exhibit opened at the Wing Luke Museum back in May but was met with backlash, leading to 26 staff members going on strike.
Social media accounts and an online fundraiser on behalf of protesting staff accused the exhibit of conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism.
The Wing Luke Museum was temporarily closed for a week but has since reopened.
Stephan Mclean, Senior Director of Strategic Communications for the Wing Luke Museum, confirmed the museum is no longer part of the next phase for CHT.
"It is an unfortunate circumstance that we were unable to continue with this project," said Mclean. "This is something the Jewish Historical Society wanted to move forward with in a timeline, despite our best efforts, just were not able to make."
A message on the Wing Luke Museum says:
"The Wing Luke Museum wishes the Washington State Jewish Historical Society well in moving forward with the Confronting Hate Together exhibit.
We regret that the partnership was not able to move forward, though we invested ourselves diligently in the process.
We extend our immense gratitude to the Washington State Jewish Historical Society and the Black Heritage Society of Washington State for their partnership."
Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, President of the Black Heritage Society of Washington State sent this message to FOX 13 Seattle:
"BHS is a trusted and respected cultural stakeholder that came as a willing partner to CHT to encourage understanding for one another as all communities are touched by harms that cannot be measured one against the other."
In a post dated August 12, 2024, Johnson-Toliver posted a more detailed response to the next phase of CHT:
As of Wednesday night, Lisa Kranseler, Executive Director for the WA state Jewish Historical Society, was not available to speak with FOX 13 Seattle.
An online version of CHT can be accessed here on the WA state Jewish Historical Society website.
