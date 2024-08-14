Controversial Seattle exhibit moves forward despite backlash

A controversial exhibit intended to highlight the struggles of Black, Asian and Jewish communities in Seattle is expected to open to the public next month.

A press release from the Washington State Jewish Historical Society says it will no longer present the Confronting Hate Together (CHT) exhibit with original co-creators the Black Heritage Society of Washington State and the Wing Luke Museum, but will instead partner with the Jewish Community Relations Council and the Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle to host a special event next month to show the exhibit to "the Jewish community alongside our friends and allies."

The original CHT exhibit opened at the Wing Luke Museum back in May but was met with backlash, leading to 26 staff members going on strike.

Social media accounts and an online fundraiser on behalf of protesting staff accused the exhibit of conflating anti-Zionism with antisemitism.

The Wing Luke Museum was temporarily closed for a week but has since reopened.

Stephan Mclean, Senior Director of Strategic Communications for the Wing Luke Museum, confirmed the museum is no longer part of the next phase for CHT.

"It is an unfortunate circumstance that we were unable to continue with this project," said Mclean. "This is something the Jewish Historical Society wanted to move forward with in a timeline, despite our best efforts, just were not able to make."

A message on the Wing Luke Museum says:

"The Wing Luke Museum wishes the Washington State Jewish Historical Society well in moving forward with the Confronting Hate Together exhibit.

We regret that the partnership was not able to move forward, though we invested ourselves diligently in the process.

We extend our immense gratitude to the Washington State Jewish Historical Society and the Black Heritage Society of Washington State for their partnership."

Stephanie Johnson-Toliver, President of the Black Heritage Society of Washington State sent this message to FOX 13 Seattle:

"BHS is a trusted and respected cultural stakeholder that came as a willing partner to CHT to encourage understanding for one another as all communities are touched by harms that cannot be measured one against the other."

In a post dated August 12, 2024, Johnson-Toliver posted a more detailed response to the next phase of CHT:

"DEAR BHS MEMBERS, FRIENDS, AND COMMUNITY,

Thank you to all who have reached out with inquiries and concern for the Black Heritage Society of Washington State (BHS) regarding our community partnership with The Wing Luke Museum and the Washington State Jewish Historical Society for Confronting Hate Together (CHT). Much has happened since August 2023 when BHS joined the effort to support a call to action to challenge the harm and hate that touches us all.

It is important that we bring clarity to our partnership in CHT. BHS shows up as a respected stakeholder within the Black community to represent our mission as protectors of history and legacies with no assumptions that we speak or act on behalf of the entire Black community for the CHT campaign.

This update is not so much about a response to a recent public statement issued on August 8, 2024, that questions our allyship and tenacity for when times get tough. At our core is cross-community respect for all cultures and understanding for collective struggle and togetherness. Far from the truth of our core is the lack of empathy or transparency in our purpose with particular regard to what history tells us about turning a blind eye to hate and how turning away serves to perpetuate harm. BHS is not stuck in its purpose but flows in real time as the world makes history every day.

BHS joined CHT to support open dialogue, advocate for active listening, and encourage a call to action against hate and harm. In a world where multiple truths do exist based on our experiences, learning, and cultural differences we are all challenged to self- evaluate and find empathy for one another even though we may disagree on a singular path to an understanding for what we hold in common.

At BHS we are following our path and purpose. We have been good and tolerant partners in CHT. The pop- up exhibition that is a series of panels will not open at The Wing Luke Museum but will go on the road for a temporary installation at a venue that will be determined and monitored by WSJHS. BHS is proud of what we have contributed to both the pop-up and online exhibit that hosts a four-part series of podcasts. There is a link below to the digital exhibit. All is meant to generate conversations and encourage action to challenge and heal harm, a lesson in understanding for all of us.

Words are not enough to express the gratitude we have at BHS for our fiscal sponsor at The Wing Luke Museum, the writers, editors, interns, consulting staff, and funders whose contributions have been great to CHT. Thank you.

And, thank you, to all the believers and justice-seekers who are invested in a world where differences and freedom of speech are not stifled. Stay vigilant."

As of Wednesday night, Lisa Kranseler, Executive Director for the WA state Jewish Historical Society, was not available to speak with FOX 13 Seattle.

An online version of CHT can be accessed here on the WA state Jewish Historical Society website.

