Convicted felon arrested for allegedly exposing himself to women, stalking a minor in Everett

A convicted felon has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself and touching himself in front of several women and minors in Everett.

The Everett Police Department confirmed to FOX 13 that 58-year-old James Swann was booked into Snohomish County Jail on six counts of indecent exposure and stalking on June 15.

According to a Facebook post by the Everett Police Department, multiple complaints were made to them and Everett Park Rangers over the past eight months about a man driving around, exposing and touching himself while watching women in several North Everett public areas.

The post details how a "tech-savvy" officer convinced Swann to meet up with him via social media. Swann then arrived at the meet-up in a car matching descriptions provided to them by victims.

Swann was arrested by the Anti-Crime Team and made his first court appearance in Everett Municipal Court on Friday, where it was revealed he had felony convictions for robbery in 1985 and 1995.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

A judge ordered Swann to stay away from all victims, including a minor. Bail was set at $14,000. That same judge said she was "extremely concerned" about the allegations against Swann.

His next hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on July 3.