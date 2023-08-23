Cook's Corner mass shooting: At least 3 dead, several others hurt at popular OC bar

A mass shooting at Cook’s Corner, a popular bar in Orange County, leaves at least three people dead Wednesday night, according to officials.

SkyFOX was over the scene in Trabuco Canyon as there was a heavy police presence at and around the bar. The Orange County Sheriff's Department said in addition to the three people killed, the suspected gunman has died.

In addition to the reported casualties, six people were taken to the hospital, OC Sheriff wrote on social media.

Officials have not released the suspect's identity or did not say how the suspect died. FOX 11 has a crew heading to the scene to get more information.

According to Cooks Corner's Instagram page, Wednesday was supposed to be the bar's $8 spaghetti night special.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.