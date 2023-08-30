Crews battle fire at Tacoma automotive repair business

Firefighters are working to put out a fire that engulfed an automotive repair business in Tacoma on Wednesday.

According to the Tacoma Fire Department (TFD), crews responded to a commercial structure fire near the corner of S Adams St. and S 50th St. just before 2 p.m. This area is just west of the Tacoma Cemetery.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo: David Snyder

The first crews to arrive quickly put up a defensive approach to fight the flames, saying that there were heavy fire conditions and the building is showing signs of a roof collapse.

Authorities are asking the public to stay away from the area. Those living nearby are asked to close their windows due to possible toxic smoke.

At this point, no injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire remains unknown.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.