Danny Bonaduce retiring from KZOK Seattle's Classic Rock Station

After more than a decade on the air, Seattle radio host Danny Bonaduce announced he is retiring from KZOK this Friday.

Bonaduce revealed the news of his retirement Monday on Seattle's Classic Rock Station. He also shared the news on social media.

"I am the luckiest guy in entertainment. I joined the actors union at age three and with little interruption, I have worked in the industry I love for 60 years. I loved almost every minute of it," said Danny. "I want to thank the loyal fans who have followed me throughout my career, including the last 12 based in Seattle. Thank you to iHeartRadio for believing in me, to my on-air partner Sarah for putting up with me. My thanks to Paul Anderson, my agent for decades who has been my steady guide and business partner."

"And most importantly, to the love of my life, Amy, who is my rock. Retirement is just a word, I expect to visit my friends and family at KZOK as I pop back on the air from time to time to say hello. I’ve been in the entertainment industry for six decades and this is the best time I’ve ever had. Thank you all," Danny said.

You may remember Bonaduce was off the air for two months last year while he was dealing with a mystery illness.

He later revealed he received brain surgery after being diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a neurological disorder caused by the buildup of liquid in the brain.

PARSIPPANY, NJ - OCTOBER 28: Danny Bonaduce attends Chiller Theater Expo Winter 2017 at Parsippany Hilton on October 28, 2017 in Parsippany, New Jersey. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images) Expand

Bonaduce said he and his wife plan to move to Palm Springs, California.