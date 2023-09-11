Body recovered from Seattle's Green Lake, police investigating

Seattle Police are investigating a dead body found in Green Lake Monday afternoon.

Police tell FOX 13 News the victim is a man believed to be in his 40s or 50s.

Seattle Fire says the body was discovered in the water near the Seattle Public Theater.

Seattle Police Department's Harbor Patrol Unit was sent out to the scene to investigate, and they say the body was reported around 2:20 pm.

It's too soon to know if this case is connected to a person reportedly in distress at Green Lake on Friday afternoon.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death and identity of the victim.