Deadly Puyallup crash: Medical examiner identifies 4 children killed, including 3-year-old

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office has identified all five people killed in a fiery crash on SR-512 earlier this month.

Four children were among the five killed.

The crash occurred just before 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 14 off SR-512 near South Hill Mall. WSP said the 2017 silver Ford Flex SUV was traveling eastbound when it went off the road. It crashed into a pillar and caught fire. One child was ejected at the time of the crash.

The ME's Office identified the driver as 29-year-old Kiarra Monaghan, of Sumner.

The four children were:

You can tap their names above to donate to a GoFundMe for their families.

Washington State Patrol is continuing their investigation into the crash, including social media videos that appear to show Monaghan drinking something out of a shot glass several times. The video also shows her with several children, though WSP has not confirmed if the kids in the video were the ones killed in the crash.

WSP is still waiting on the toxicology report from the Pierce County Medical Examiner's office to find out if the woman was under the influence of a substance at the time of the crash.

A cause of death for all five individuals is still pending from the medical examiner's office.

WSP is asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact their detectives to provide them with any details that could help them with this investigation. If you have information about the crash, you can contact Detective Evan Clark at (360) 688-3408 or via email at evan.clark@wsp.wa.gov. You can also contact Detective Sergeant Jason Kraus at (360) 870-4598 or by email at jason.kraus@wsp.wa.gov.