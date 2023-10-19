Manny Ellis trial: Defense works to connect smear on patrol car window to doughnuts Ellis bought

Thursday, the defense in the trial of three Tacoma Police officers charged with killing Manny Ellis, worked to connect a doughnut box to a smeared patrol car window.

Manny Ellis died in Tacoma Police custody on March 3, 2020.

Officers Matthew Collins and Christopher Burbank are charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Timothy Rankine is charged with manslaughter.

It is reported that Ellis was out the night of his death to buy snacks at a local convenience store.

The defense is working to connect a smear on the officer’s window and the powdered sugar doughnuts that Ellis purchased.

The defense says Ellis was the aggressor the night of the incident and says that he punched the patrol car leaving a smudge behind.

Steve Wilkins, a former Peirce County Sheriff’s Department crime scene investigator, worked the scene the night of Ellis’ death.

Wilkins referenced pictures of the doughnut box, and the smudge on the windows, but told the defense he did not examine the smear himself.

Aiyana Mallang was also on the stand Thursday.

Mallang said she heard Ellis say he "can’t breathe" four to five times throughout the night.

The defense asked her about the cell phone video she captured of the incident.

Defense Attorney Anne Bremner: "Are you aware that the officer administering CPR in this video, to Mr. Ellis, is officer Timothy Rankine, who is trying to save Mr. Ellis’ life?

Prosecuting Attorney Kent Liu: "Your honor, objection. Move to strike.

Judge Bryan Chushcoff: "You may answer."

Mallang: "No. I’m not aware."

The trial resumes on Monday.

Officials with the Attorney General’s office tell FOX 13 News they expect the first paramedic on scene the night of the incident, and a cardiology expert to take the stand.