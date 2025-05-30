K9 helps deputies arrest WA man accused of dousing woman with gasoline

The Brief A Pierce County K9 helped deputies locate and arrest a man accused of dousing a woman with gasoline and pointing a gun at her. K9 Clark tracked the armed suspect for over 30 minutes through thick woods and located a sawed-off shotgun before finding the individual. The 53-year-old suspect faces charges including first-degree assault, felony harassment, and unlawful possession of a firearm.



A Pierce County Sheriff's Office K9 helped deputies locate and arrest a 53-year-old man Monday evening after he allegedly doused a woman with gasoline and pointed a gun at her.

What we know:

Deputies were sent to a domestic violence call around 6:30 p.m. May 26 in a camp near the 19600 block of Canyon Road East. When they arrived, deputies hiked into the woods to find the victim.

After finding the victim, deputies called K9 Clark and his handler to the scene to search for the armed suspect. The K9 track lasted more than 30 minutes, traversing thick woods and rough terrain.

During the search, K9 Clark indicated a large bush, where deputies found a sawed-off shotgun, which the victim reported her boyfriend had pointed at her.

The K9 continued to track, eventually locating the 53-year-old male suspect near a small body of water.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, felony harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Authorities said domestic violence calls constitute a significant portion of their call volume, and many of these incidents become dangerous for both victims and responding deputies.

Resources for victims of domestic violence

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available. Seeking support is crucial, as many domestic violence situations can escalate and turn violent.

For domestic violence resources and assistance in Pierce County, contact the Crystal Judson Family Justice Center. You can speak with an advocate by calling (253) 798-4166, or visit their website at Pierce County Family Justice Center website.

You can also contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline : 1-800-799-7233 or text LOVEIS to 22522.

