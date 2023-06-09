Deputies investigate after 10 alpacas were shot, killed in Clallam County

article

Police are investigating after 10 alpacas were found shot to death in the small town of Joyce last May.

The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), says on May 26, a resident called deputies saying that someone shot and killed her alpacas the night before.

A veterinarian was called to the scene to investigate, and confirmed that the animals were killed with a small caliber weapon.

The CCSO is conducting a felony investigation of first-degree animal cruelty.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to report it to dispatch at 360-417-2459 and select option one.

This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.