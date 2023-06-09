Deputies investigate after 10 alpacas were shot, killed in Clallam County
CLALLAM COUNTY, Wash. - Police are investigating after 10 alpacas were found shot to death in the small town of Joyce last May.
The Clallam County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), says on May 26, a resident called deputies saying that someone shot and killed her alpacas the night before.
A veterinarian was called to the scene to investigate, and confirmed that the animals were killed with a small caliber weapon.
The CCSO is conducting a felony investigation of first-degree animal cruelty.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to report it to dispatch at 360-417-2459 and select option one.
This is a developing story as the investigation remains ongoing.